mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Personal Connected Health Alliance Touts New Collaboration

mHealthWatch has learned that The Personal Connected Health Alliance (PCHAlliance) and Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) are launching several joint initiatives this year.

Bernoulli, PatientSafe Announce Joint Demo at HIMSS17

mHealthWatch learned Tuesday that Bernoulli and PatientSafe Solutions are teaming up at the 2017 Annual HIMSS Conference & Exhibition (HIMSS17) in Orlando.



First Look: Big Health Expands Executive Team

On Wednesday, digital medicine company Big Health announced today the expansion of its global executive team with the appointments of Kelvin Kwong as Vice President of Product Management and Dr. Jenna Carl, Ph.D., as Medical Director.

Dimension Data Touts Clinical Mobility Solution

Dimension Data, the global IT services and solutions provider, announced this week its Clinical Mobility Solution, designed to improve healthcare patient safety and caregiver efficiency, while minimizing institutional operating expenses.

Medical Technology Innovator Partners with eVisit

Medical technology company Hart is teaming with eVisit to build and integrate eVisit’s technology with hospital providers using Hart’s keystone product, HartOS.

