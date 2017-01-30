mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

First-of-its-Kind Tech Rolled Out to Help Patients with Diabetes

Common Sensing, a company that has developed a smart connected insulin pen cap, has partnered with Welkin Health, a San Francisco-based digital health company, to offer a new program designed to improve insulin adherence for people managing diabetes.

AASM Sleep Video Conferencing Platform Now Available to DME Market

AASM Sleep, a state-of-the-art telemedicine platform for board-certified sleep medicine physicians and accredited sleep centers, is now available to facilitate “convenient, secure video functionality specifically for the durable medical equipment (DME) industry.”

SnapMD Announces Expansion of Virtual Care Management Telemedicine Platform

mHealthWatch learned Wednesday that SnapMD, a full-service telehealth technology innovator and solutions provider, is rolling out what it calls an “advanced suite” of new Virtual Care Management (VCM) telemedicine platform upgrades allowing for providers to assign configurable pricing based on service types structures; new phone encounter capabilities for telephonic consultations; stand-alone documentation for all patient encounters; and new workflow rules for provider/patient visibility.

First Look: Telehealth Pioneer Adds Provided Network Services

Avizia — a leading end-to-end telehealth solution provider — shared with MHW on Tuesday the official news that the company is expanding their existing enterprise virtual care platform to include clinical staff in 36 specialties.

Ceeable to Demo Digital Health Tech at Medtech Monday Conference

mHealthWatch learned today that Ceeable, Inc. will present its digital health technology at the Med Tech Monday Conference in Irvine, California today.

