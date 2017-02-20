mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

HIMSS17: mPulse Mobile to Showcase the Power of SMS for Patient Engagement

The state of the art in mobile connectedness, mobile health technologies, mobile health communication, and more will be hot topics of discussion later this month at the 2017 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS17) conference and exhibition.

HealthTap Opens its Doors to Chinese Speakers

HealthTap, a global health practice providing 24/7 immediate access to top doctors through video, text, or voice, announced ahead of the weekend that its most advanced services are now available in Chinese, which is the world’s most spoken language.



The Age of Apps Brings Back House Calls

The world of telemedicine and doctors on demand has come a long way in the past couple of decades, but in many ways the concept harkens back to an earlier era.

Advantech to Showcase New Products at HIMSS 2017

Advantech — a global innovator in developing and manufacturing automation and embedded computing products, systems, services and solutions — has just announced that it will participate in the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference.

Personal Connected Health Alliance Touts New Collaboration

mHealthWatch has learned that The Personal Connected Health Alliance (PCHAlliance) and Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) are launching several joint initiatives this year.

