mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Virtual Reality Admitted to Children’s Hospital

According to a new report from VRJournal, pediatric cardiologists at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford are embracing the power of virtual reality.

WellDoc and the Healthy Trucking Association of America Partner to Address Diabetes in Trucking Industry

Digital health leader WellDoc and the Healthy Trucking Association of America (HTAA) announced their partnership to help truckers living with diabetes.

IdeaCrew Adds Health and Regulatory Leader to Management Team

On Wednesday, in an effort to support its growing benefits enrollment and technology-based health services business, IdeaCrew announced that Patrick Canavan, Psy.D., has joined the company as Vice President of Consulting Services.



Boston College and Heads Up Health Join Forces

On Wednesday, mHealthWatch learned that Heads Up Health, a leading consumer software for personal health data analytics, announced their collaboration with top-tier research university, Boston College.

Virtual Grief Counseling Services Now Available to Military Survivors Via Mobile

On Tuesday, Salus Telehealth, Inc. — a market leader and trusted advisor within the telehealth industry — announced the company has partnered with Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) to offer grief counseling support services to surviving military family members.

