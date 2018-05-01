mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

PAI Health, Gen Re Partner To Improve Health Outcomes And Reduce Risk

PAI Health (formerly Mio Global), a health technology company with proprietary science-based algorithms that prescribe exercise for optimal health, has entered into a collaboration with reinsurer Gen Re.

MedX Health Corp. Bulks Up Talent Roster

MedX Health Corp. recently announced that Scott Spearn, an experienced medical device executive, joined the MedX team as President.

Pilot Progress: WellDoc Announces Providence Health & Services’ Implementation of BlueStar Digital Therapeutic

Ahead of the weekend, WellDoc announced a pilot program in the Providence Health & Services Oregon/SW Washington Region to examine the use of WellDoc’s BlueStar, an FDA-cleared, proven digital therapeutic for individuals with type 2 diabetes.

First Look: HGS Acquires AxisPoint Health

Hinduja Global Solutions Limited (HGS) has announced that its subsidiary, HGS Population Health LLC, USA, has acquired CMH Services Subsidiary LLC, USA, operating under the trade name of AxisPoint Health, a leading population health management company.

First Look: Decillion Healthcare Acquired

MHW learned today that BioMatrix Specialty Pharmacy announced that it has acquired Decillion Healthcare, near Columbus, Ohio.

