mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa Transitions to the eClinicalWorks Cloud-Centric EHR System

eClinicalWorks, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, announces that Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa (PCI), one of Iowa’s largest, private specialty medical groups, will transition to the eClinicalWorks cloud-centric Electronic Health Record (EHR) solution for its 84 providers. eClinicalWorks will improve PCI’s ability to fulfill its growth plans while providing excellent patient care.

BCBS of Massachusetts cherry picks digital health tools for new platform

Digital health hit $5.6 billion on about 326 deals by mid-December, according to Rock Health.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts offers new digital health portfolio

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is launching a new portfolio of digital tools

April 11 is National Day of Telehealth for Parkinson Disease

For World Parkinson’s Day on April 11, individuals with Parkinson disease, caregivers, family members, and advocates are encouraged to join a special awareness day and participate in free online fitness classes hosted by BurnAlong.

First Look: MetLife and WeSure Form Strategic Digital Insurance Partnership

Ahead of the weekend, Global Life and Health insurer MetLife and WeSure, digital insurance provider owned by Tencent, announced a strategic partnership to offer insurance solutions to travellers through Tencent’s WeSure online insurance platform.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.