mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to This Reason

A new Cardinal Health survey finds that operating rooms (OR) need better supply chain management systems to reduce costs and support patient safety. Financial challenges persist across health care systems. And while the OR is among the top revenue drivers for a hospital, it’s also one of the most costly areas to run.

Flex Expands Digital Health Capabilities

Flex — a Sketch-to-Scale solutions provider that designs and builds intelligent products for a connected world — has expanded its service offerings for the healthcare industry with a new digital health offering.

Something’s In The Air: AerNos and Rattle Tech Announce Partnership

On Tuesday, AerNos, Inc. — an innovator in nano gas sensors and Rattle Tech, an innovator in Internet of Things (IoT), Mobile and Cloud technologies — announced a collaboration to develop end-to-end IoT solutions for AerNos’ multi-gas sensors to meet rapidly growing customer demand for air quality monitoring technologies.

2018 Healthcare Benchmarks Report Takes Deep Dive into Past, Present and Future

On Monday, MHW learned that The “2018 Healthcare Benchmarks: Telehealth & Remote Patient Monitoring” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Swiss Wearable Brand Touts Breaking Worldwide Records

MyKronoz, a watchmaking brand for the tech savvy world, has announced what it calls “record-breaking crowdfunding results” of its hybrid smartwatch ZeTime, with more than $8,000,000 raised in less than a year.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.