mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health

First Look: New Analysis Reveals Links Between Payments from Opioid Manufacturers and Physician Prescriptions

Today a new analysis of government data made available to consumers for the first time reveals the relationship between payments made by pharmaceutical companies to physicians, the number of prescriptions arising from physicians who received those payments, and the cost and consequences to consumers as a result.

Pixelworks, Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality

This week, Pixelworks, Inc. — a leading provider of power efficient visual processing solutions — announced the initial results of an ongoing collaborative study and development effort with the China Hunan Aier Eye Research Institute, a part of the Aier Eye Hospital Group of Hunan, China.

DoseDr Telemedicine Platform Expanded for Use Treating All Chronic Diseases

Telemedicine provider DoseDr announced today its platform now supports treatment for all chronic disease—hypertension and related conditions including coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke, and essential hypertension—tackling the problems currently unaddressed by the health care industry.

Health Innovation Platform Unveiled at SXSW 2018

Rice University and Energizing Health have announced a new health innovation platform grant awarded from the NASA funded Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH).

Sensoria Health Brings Microsoft Azure IoT platform Architecture to Healthcare

Technology is a key enabler in the precision medicine trend, which will transform healthcare in the next few years. However, improving outcomes while reducing cost is a global challenge and nobody can achieve material results by acting alone.

