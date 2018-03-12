mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Cigna to Acquire Express Scripts for $67 Billion

The leading story in the healthcare space on Thursday morning is news that Cigna Corporation and Express Scripts Holding Company have announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Cigna will acquire Express Scripts in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $67 billion, including Cigna’s assumption of approximately $15 billion in Express Scripts debt.

Telerehab Platform Showcases Benefits at HIMSS 2018 Conference

Trainer Rx, a leading mhealth company, is showcasing its telerehabilitation (telerehab) platform at the Intelligent Hospital Pavilion (IHP) this week during the HIMSS 2018 Conference & Exhibition at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV.

First Look: Science 37, Novartis Sign Strategic Alliance to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials

Science 37, a company focused on “site-less” clinical trials, announced today a strategic alliance with Novartis that will support the development of its new decentralized clinical trial (DCT) offerings.

Therapia Staffing Aims to ‘Bridge the Gap’ with Telehealth Services

Therapia Staffing, a national staffing company based out of Coral Springs, Florida, has its sights set on telehealth.

FIRST LOOK: InDemand Interpreting Strategically Partners with Yorktel

MHW learned today that InDemand Interpreting, a technology-enabled medical interpreting company, today announced a partnership with Yorktel, a global provider of video cloud and managed services for healthcare customers. The partnership will enable easy access to medically qualified interpreters through Yorktel’s Univago HE telehealth platform using secure, multipoint virtual meeting rooms.

