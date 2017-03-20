mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

mHealthWatch to Publish New Blog Series Focusing on How Interactive Text Messaging Revolutionizes Patient Engagement

Mobile engagement solutions provider mPulse Mobile has demonstrated in the short time since the company was founded in 2015 that it understands better than anyone else precisely how interactive text messaging holds the potential to revolutionize patient engagement.

New Research: 29% of Patients Give Their Healthcare Providers an ‘A’ for Use of Tech

CDW Healthcare recently launched its 2017 Patient Engagement Perspectives Study.

Corindus Teams with WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Corindus Vascular Robotics announced Wednesday that WakeMed Health & Hospitals will partner with Corindus to develop a national center of excellence to advance patient care and clinical robotics research and to train interventional cardiologists on robotic-assisted percutaneous coronary interventions (“PCI”) using the CorPath GRX System.

MEDNAX Acquires Maternal-Fetal Medicine Practice

mHealthWatch learned Monday that MEDNAX, Inc. is acquiring Midwest Perinatal Associates, P.A., a private maternal-fetal medicine physician practice based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Compass Professional Health Services Announces Health Pro Cloud App

mHealthWatch learned Thursday that healthcare technology and consulting company Compass Professional Health Services have introduced the Compass Health Pro Cloud mobile app.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.