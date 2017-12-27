mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

First Look: Equatel Health Platform Embeds Vidyo

Vidyo, Inc. — a leading embedded video collaboration platform — announced today that Equatel Health has chosen Vidyo to provide high-quality visual communication for the Equatel telemedicine platform.

Reliq Health Technologies Rolls Out New Demo Video

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a developer of innovative mobile health and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, has produced an animated video demonstrating the use of its iUGO Care platform in the home.

Speed Again Equals Success for Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California are delivering clot-busting medication to new stroke patients more than twice as fast as the national average, notes a release issued to media this week.

NewYork-Presbyterian and Walgreens Announce Telemedicine Collaboration

NewYork-Presbyterian and Walgreens are collaborating to bring convenient access to NewYork-Presbyterian’s world-class care through new telemedicine services, now available through Walgreens digital properties and at self-service kiosks at select Duane Reade drugstores in New York.

Humana to Acquire a 40 Percent Minority Interest in Kindred’s Homecare Business

Humana Inc. has announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 40 percent minority interest in the Kindred at Home Division (Kindred at Home) of Kindred Healthcare, Inc., the nation’s largest home health provider and second largest hospice operator, for estimated cash consideration of approximately $800 million, including Humana’s share of transaction and related expenses to facilitate a complete separation from the Long Term Acute Care and Rehabilitation businesses (the Specialty Hospital company).

