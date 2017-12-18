mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Amalgam Rx Partners with UCB for New Digital Health Solution

MHW can confirm that Allay Rx — a subsidiary of Amalgam Rx, Inc. — a leading digital therapeutics company, has cemented a partnership on a comprehensive behavioral and patient support program, BEYOND, for patients living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

First Look: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Named Best Performing IPO Among Top 50 Digital Health Companies in 2017

MHW has learned that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc., a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, was named by Rock Health as the best performing IPO among digital health companies in 2017.

Avizia Becomes Nation’s First Telehealth Provider to Earn URAC’s Telehealth Accreditation

MHW learned this week that Avizia has become the nation’s first telehealth provider to earn URAC’s telehealth accreditation.

The Digital Impact Alliance Rolls Out Beyond Scale

The Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) has just launched Beyond Scale: How to make your digital development program sustainable, a free online guide for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that details key challenges and potential solutions when scaling and sustaining digital development programs beyond the ‘valley of death’ – the problematic phase many digital development implementers face when the pilot is over and funding may be running out.

FDA Commissioner Issues Statement on Advancing New Digital Health Policies

MHW has obtained a statement from FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., on the matter of advancing new digital health policies to encourage innovation, bring efficiency and modernization to regulation.

