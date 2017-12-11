mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

mPulse Mobile Advances Personalized Messaging Through New Healthx Partnership

On Tuesday at the AHIP Consumer Experience & Digital Health Forum, Healthx, Inc. — a leader in cloud-based portal and digital engagement solutions for healthcare payers — and mPulse Mobile — the industry leader in mobile health engagement — announced a partnership to offer “personalized text messaging, email and IVR solutions through the Healthx member engagement platform.”

CVS Health to Acquire Aetna

Over the weekend, it was officially announced that CVS Health and Aetna are executing a definitive merger agreement under which CVS Health will acquire all outstanding shares of Aetna for a combination of cash and stock.

First Look: UnitedHealthcare Touts New Healthy Pregnancy Mobile App

MHW can now confirm that the UnitedHealthcare Healthy Pregnancy mobile app — an interactive program providing expectant women with personalized content and 24/7 nurse support during pregnancy and after delivery — is now available to people enrolled in most UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored plans.

New Humana Tool Aims to Improve Medication Management and Safety

According to the official word handed down to MHW today, a new tool developed by Humana Inc. enables Humana members to more easily keep a list of their medications in one place.

Report: 45 Percent of Industry Professionals See Key Role for Telemedicine

Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, coordinated with Risk & Insurance magazine to survey U.S. professionals in the workers’ compensation industry to gauge their views on which technologies they believe will have the greatest impact on the workers’ compensation industry in the future, and which operational areas will improve the most as a result of those technologies.

