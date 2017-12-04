mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Humana Launches ‘Innovation Challenge’ to Make Digital Health Records More Useful

MHW learned today that Humana Inc. is sponsoring an Innovation Challenge in California to make digital health records – specifically in the Medicare space – more useful to patients, physicians, caregivers and others who need to see complex data in a more human-centered way.

GE Touts New Healthcare Technology Company to Revolutionize Blood Collection

On Wednesday, GE introduced Drawbridge Health, a privately-held healthcare technology company focused on enabling personal diagnostic testing — anytime, anywhere.

First Look: Bernoulli Health Collaborates with GE Healthcare

MHW has learned that Bernoulli Health, developer of the advanced Bernoulli One clinical surveillance, medical device integration (MDI), and real-time data analytics platform, will collaborate with GE Healthcare on the new CARESCAPE Connect data aggregation solution.

Health Improvement in Diabetes Patients Noted after Downloading mHealth Apps

According to a statement emailed to MHW, new research “Empowering Patients Using Smart Mobile Health Platforms: Evidence from a Randomized Field Experiment,” from NYU Stern Professor Anindya Ghose and co-authors, Beibei Li of Carnegie Mellon University and Xitong Guo of the Harbin Institute of Technology, explores how emerging mobile health (mHealth) technologies can persuade chronic-disease patients to modify their behaviors, better manage their care, and achieve improved health outcomes, including reductions in hospital visits and medical expenses over time.

Nomad Health Announces First Ever Telemedicine Jobs Marketplace

Nomad Health, which operates the first online marketplace for freelance healthcare jobs, today announced that it has expanded into the rapidly growing telemedicine jobs market.

