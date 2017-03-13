mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Opportunity International and Cisco Announce Collaboration

Opportunity International will receive multi-year support from Cisco to impact the lives of low-income women by leveraging digitization, such as mobile cell-phone banking, across several of Opportunity International’s programs, including expanding Opportunity’s capacity in tracking and reporting on clients’ progress out of poverty.

The Digital Impact Alliance and ITU Join Forces

mHealthWatch learned Tuesday that The Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have forged a new partnership “to advance the creation of appropriate digital solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”



Telemedicine Startup Touts Affordable Remedies in Real Time

Telemedicine startup Akos announced Wednesday the launch of its first U.S. virtual healthcare practice, located in north Phoenix.

Fitbit Introduces ‘World’s Slimmest Fitness Wristband’

Fitbit, a ubiquitous powerhouse in the connected health and fitness market, has just introduced Fitbit Alta HR and new advances in sleep tracking.

Mental Health Program Taps Into Text Messages for Healthy Minds and Bodies

Ahead of the weekend, MHW learned that nationally renowned eating disorder expert Lori Osachy, MSS, LCSW is launching a first-of-its-kind mental health program.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.