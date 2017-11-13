mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

FIRST LOOK: Pursuant Health Debuts First of Its Kind Retinal Screening Kiosk

Pursuant Health is ready to roll out new retinal screening capabilities into its self-service kiosks.

High Tech Comes Home: AlayaCare Launches Schedule and Route Optimization Features

On Thursday, AlayaCare — a global leader in home and community care software, announces the release of several features for home care agency coordinators and schedulers.

Hallmark Health VNA and Hospice Partners with Health Recovery Solutions

MHW learned this week that Hallmark Health VNA and Hospice, an affiliate of Hallmark Health System, is one of the few in Massachusetts leveraging technology to improve health outcomes for their chronic disease patients.

Metavine Unveils New Application Builder

Metavine has just announced the availability of Metavine GO, a no-code point and click application builder for business users.

Magellan Health Leverages Talkspace’s Messaging Therapy

Magellan Health, Inc. has announced a collaboration with Talkspace, the global leader in online messaging therapy.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.