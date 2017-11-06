mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

SURVEY: Only 14% Trust TV for Health Information

Remedy Health Media, a leading digital health platform, recently announced the results of a commissioned study of more than 750 U.S. adults ages 35+ examining how consumers receive health information.

ATA Supports Expanded Telemedicine Use for Opioid Crisis

The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) announced recently that it supports government plans to expand the reach of telemedicine to treat the nation’s opioid epidemic.

TelaCare Adds Medical ID System for Patients

TelaCare, a national telemedicine technology and services company, announced today that it has added a life-saving medical ID system in addition to its telehealth and counseling services on TelaCare, one of the fastest growing telemedicine companies.

Science 37, AOBiome Complete Industry-First Virtual Clinical Trial

Science 37, a company focused on “site-less” clinical trials, announced today the completion of a Phase 2b study for AOBiome, a clinical-stage life sciences company, in which it screened over 8,000 people with mild-to-moderate acne and enrolled 372 participants to take part in this research study all from the comfort of their own homes.

Lucro Touts Collaboration with the American Medical Association

Lucro, a Nashville-based healthcare technology company, has just announced that it has finalized a strategic collaboration with the American Medical Association (AMA) to advance physician engagement in purchasing decisions among its physician members.

