mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Oxygen Therapy Brand Launches New Customizable Telehealth Solutions

Mobile telehealth and remote patient monitoring company SynsorMed Inc. has formed a strategic relationship with a leading global manufacturer of oxygen delivery equipment, CAIRE Inc., to provide medical equipment providers with the tools they need to serve their patients suffering from respiratory disease.

MobileCause Confirms New Q3 Product Release

MobileCause, a leading provider of digital fundraising and communication software for nonprofit organizations, has just announced its Q3 product enhancements that will help deepen the connection between nonprofits and donors.

Care Innovations, PRA Health Sciences Announce Strategic Partnership

As part of Care Innovations focus on expanding into adjacent markets, the company has just announced its exclusive global partnership with PRA Health Sciences. PRA is one of the world’s leading global CROs by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Compass Professional Health Services Rolls Out Health Pro Cloud SpendTracker

Healthcare technology and consulting company Compass Professional Health Services has just introduced Health Pro Cloud SpendTracker, a new version of its Compass Health Pro Cloud mobile app.

Anthem Blue Cross to Launch Integrated Digital Benefits and Health Engagement Platform

Anthem Blue Cross today announced the launch of Engage, an integrated digital health platform that creates a personalized member experience by connecting health plan and benefits data with individual clinical and claims data and information pulled from health and wellness apps.

