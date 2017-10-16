mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Heritage Biologics Unveils Innovative HBnow Virtual Care Program

Heritage Biologics, a leader in Rare Disease Outcomes Management (RDOM), is announcing the launch of their HBnow virtual care program.

iCare Navigator Launched with AI-Driven Virtual Health Coach

On Wednesday, MHW was briefed by TeleHealth Services, a leading provider of interactive patient engagement solutions, on their launch of iCare Navigator — the first enterprise-scale interactive patient engagement platform using an empathetic “virtual health coach” driven by artificial intelligence.

Azalea Health and Prognosis Innovation Healthcare to Merge

Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated web-based healthcare solutions and services, announced today the merger of Houston-based Prognosis Innovation Healthcare, a leading provider of electronic health records (EHR) to rural and community hospitals.

Personal Connected Health Alliance Confirms Ten New Members

The Personal Connected Health Alliance (PCHAlliance) announced Tuesday that ten new companies have become members of the Alliance.

Nokia Shifts Focus Away from VR and Toward Digital Health

Nokia Corp. announced Tuesday that it will slash approximately one-third of its technologies unit workforce.

