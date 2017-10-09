mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

AdvancedMD to Highlight Role of Practice Automation at MGMA17

MHW learned Thursday that AdvancedMD — a pioneer in cloud technology for physician practices — will showcase the benefits of automating the practice’s clinical and administrative workflows with cloud-based integrated technology at the MGMA Annual Conference in Anaheim, California.

MyTelemedicine CEO Tapped for Elite Program

Rey Colon, founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine, has been selected to participate in the upcoming fall cohort of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI).

First Look: Medecision Acquires AxisPoint Health’s Platform Business

Medecision, a category leader in population health management solutions for risk-bearing entities, tells MHW today that the company has acquired north of 50 clients from AxisPoint Health.

Brother Touts New Conferencing Package for Healthcare

On Tuesday, OmniJoin, the web conferencing division of Brother International Corporation, announced the launch of OmniJoin for Healthcare, a powerful telehealth platform designed to meet the unique needs of today’s healthcare organizations.

Vidyo Recognizes Innovations in Telehealth

Vidyo, the leader in video-enabled healthcare solutions, today announced the three finalists for its inaugural Leaders Innovating Telehealth (LIT) Award. The award recognizes Vidyo customers whose telehealth innovations best exemplify healthcare’s triple aim: improving the experience of care, improving the health of populations and reducing per capita costs of healthcare. The winner of the LIT Award will be determined at the Vidyo Healthcare Summit, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee from October 30, 2017 – November 1, 2017.

