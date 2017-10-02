mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

ClearHealth Quality Institute to Roll Out new Telemedicine Accreditation Program at ATA’s Fall Forum

ClearHealth Quality InstituteTM (CHQI), an independent health care accrediting body that incorporates the next generation of quality and outcomes measures, will host a pre-conference workshop and serve as a featured exhibitor at the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) Fall Forum – Edge 2017.

First Look: DexCom Opens Data Platform, Launches Dev Program to Fuel Diabetes App Innovation

MHW can now confirm that DexCom, Inc. — a powerhouse in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) — is making available a public API empowering third-party developers to connect patient-authorized CGM data into a broad range of software applications.

Vino Optics Rolls Out Hospital Subscription Plan for Cutting Edge Product

Medical personnel who want to better see blood under a patient’s skin can now enroll in Vino Optics’ subscription plan for hospitals.

Productive Edge Blockchain Incubator Announces MedCredits Platform

MHW learned today that Productive Edge has just announced the addition of MedCredits to its Blockchain Incubator.

Cedars-Sinai Offering Patients a Digital, Interactive App on Apple Watch

The Cedars-Sinai app is now available on Apple Watch, MHW has learned. Its launch makes Cedars-Sinai one of only a few hospital systems to offer a digital, interactive app on the device.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.