mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Stratus Video Opens New Facility to Support Sustained Company Growth

On Wednesday, Stratus Video — an industry leader in innovative video interpretation and telehealth solutions — announced that it’s opening its third US office.

HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award Asia Pacific 2017 Winners

MHW recently learned that HIMSS Asia Pacific and Elsevier have confirmed the winners of the fifth Asia Pacific HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award 2017.

Programmatic Health Council Simplifies Programmatic Advertising for Healthcare Marketers

On Tuesday, MHW learned that The Programmatic Health Council (PHC), a healthcare marketing advocacy organization, has released a glossary created to help clarify programmatic advertising terminology for healthcare marketers.

VirtualHealth Teams with Wellth to Drive Patient Adherence to Medications

VirtualHealth, a leading provider of population health and care management technologies, announced its partnership with Wellth, a digital health company offering incentive-based behavioral change programs, to improve patient adherence to medications and care plans.

First Look: Compulink to Unveil Pediatric EHR

Compulink Business Systems, Inc., a leader in EHR and Practice Management solutions, confirmed to MHW today that it will unveil MD Advantage, its solution for pediatrics, at this year’s American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) annual meeting.

