mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Walgreens Touts New Center for Health & Wellbeing Research

Recently, Walgreens announced the launch of its Center for Health & Wellbeing Research, a website that features more than 50 Walgreens outcomes studies completed over the past six years. Areas of research include access to care and patient experience, adherence and clinical outcomes, digital health and member engagement, health care costs, HIV and specialty pharmacy, vaccinations and more.

IDC: Growth in Wearables Shows No Signs of Wearing Out

International Data Corporation (IDC) expects the popularity of wrist-worn devices – including watches and wrist bands – will continue to drive the wearables market forward. Meanwhile, lesser-known wearable products, such as clothing and earwear, will experience market-beating growth in the years to come.

Verizon Unveils Third Annual State of the Market: IoT Report

Verizon has just unveiled its third annual State of the Market: IoT Report that explores the business value of IoT through original and third party research, and highlights examples of how organizations are using IoT for diverse applications in healthcare such as tracking drug shipments from factory to pharmacy to prevent counterfeit drugs, theft, and product damage, an emailed statement confirms.

Cardiac Insight Touts New $4.5 Million Investment

Cardiac Insight, Inc., a U.S. developer of wearable medical devices and diagnostic software, confirmed to MHW today that the company continues to experience a steady beat of market traction and industry endorsement with a recent infusion of $4.5 million into their new C-1 round of funding, currently capped at $10 million, and the addition of experienced healthcare executives to its board and leadership team.

AMD Global Telemedicine Taps Global Director

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. — a pioneer of clinical Telemedicine Encounter Management Solutions (TEMS) — announced Monday that Ron Emerson has joined their leadership team to further develop their expanding portfolio of technology innovations and partnership developments.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.