mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

New Report Examines Consumer Sentiments on Virtual Reality

With virtual reality becoming a fixture in the healthcare space, many are wondering if consumer interest in VR is keeping pace with the deployment of this technology across many landscapes.

Indica MD Brings a Medical Marijuana Telehealth Platform to California, New York

MHW can now confirm that IndicaMD.com has officially launched to provide patients in California and New York a new source for medical marijuana.

Yorktel Touts Removal of ‘Historic Barriers’ to Telemedicine Adoption

On Tuesday, Yorktel unveiled what it calls Univago Healthcare Edition (Univago HE) — a “transformative addition to its enterprise video services platform, built specifically for healthcare.”

Franciscan Alliance Touts Milestone with Vocera Technology Deployment

On Friday, MHW learned that Vocera Communications, Inc. — a leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions — has a big announcement.

IDC: Basic Trackers Take a Back Seat as Smartwatches Accelerate

Are smartphones seeing a new wave adoption boom of epic proportions? That seems to be the suggestion today from IDC.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.