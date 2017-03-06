mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

GSMA Announced ‘Big Data for Social Good’ Initiative

This week in Barcelona, Spain at Mobile World Congress, the GSMA launched the “Big Data for Social Good” initiative. The effort, we’re told, will leverage mobile operators’ big data capabilities to address humanitarian crises, including epidemics and natural disasters.

Your.MD Now Delivers Telemedicine Services to Majority of the World’s Population

On Thursday, Your.MD, creator of the first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Health Assistant, announced it has added two new international telemedicine partners to its OneStop Health platform (the first personalized AI recommendation solution for professional and trustworthy health services and products) to now provide a range of “Call a Doctor” services to over 60% of the world’s population).



Michigan Medicine, MedImmune Team to Tackle Diabetes and Metabolic Disease Research

mHealthWatch learned today that Michigan Medicine and MedImmune, a global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca, have entered into a three-year research alliance to identify potential new therapies for the prevention and treatment of diabetes, obesity and related metabolic disorders.

Mobile Health Goes to the Dogs

Activ4pets, providers of online and mobile platforms that give pet parents easy access to their pet’s health information along with web-based veterinary consultations, has just announced its new shelter partnership program to provide their platform to pet adopters and shelters across the nation.

MWC 2017: Nokia Unveils Expanded Portfolio of Consumer Digital Health Products and Solutions

The Withings ecosystem of connected health products will launch under the Nokia brand in early summer 2017, including connected scales, trackers, blood pressure monitors, thermometers and home cameras, according to a media announcement shared Monday with MHW.

