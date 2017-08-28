mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

EdLogics and INTERVENT Announce Partnership

EdLogics, an innovator in game-based learning, and INTERVENT International, a leader in the provision of scientifically-proven health assessments and interventions, have announced a unique strategic partnership that will drive positive health behavior change and reduce disease risk by providing comprehensive, engaging, evidence-based products and services.

ClearDATA Expands AWS Service Delivery Portfolio

Big news today from ClearDATA. As healthcare organizations continue to migrate their IT infrastructure and data to the cloud, ClearDATA has expanded its portfolio of Amazon Web Services (AWS) solutions.

OpenEMR Rolls Out Easy Install Option for Amazon’s Cloud Services

OpenEMR, a popular open source electronic health records (EHR) and medical practice management solution, has just upgraded their cloud-services capability with the latest 5.0.0.4 release.

Expert Insights from ATA2017

The American Telemedicine Association’s Telehealth conference (ATA2017), is an annual convergence of 5,000 telehealth industry experts. As part of our work, we help providers, payers, vendors, and public sector entities embrace new ways of doing business in the rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem. Many attendees and other exhibitors gravitated to North Highland’s exhibition booth for conversation. Our interactions at the conference revealed several key takeaways for virtual health.

First Look: Personal Connected Health Alliance Enhances Continua Test Tool

On Wednesday, The Personal Connected Health Alliance announced it has approved a new Continua Test Tool (CTT), adding in several new enhancements based on its Continua Design Guidelines.

