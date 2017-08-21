mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Hospital Visits to be Quicker Thanks to New App, Technology

Acuity Link, a technology company that assists hospitals and medical transport providers through automation of non-emergency transport bookings, officially announced today the availability of their new cloud-based software.

Big Leap Forward for Vibrent Health’s Precision Medicine SaaS Platform

MHW learned Monday that Vibrent Health’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) precision medicine platform was granted Authority to Operate (ATO) by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

LVL Technologies Touts New $6.75M Series A Funding Round

LVL Technologies, Inc., a company developing proprietary sensor platforms for wearables, announced Thursday a $6.75m Series A financing round led by the Samsung Catalyst Fund with participation from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., and other investors in the wearable technology and manufacturing industries.

eClinicalWorks Proves Impressive with New Mobile Telehealth Solution

eClinicalWorks, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, is garnering favorable comments after announcing that its telehealth solution is now available on the company’s Health & Online Wellness (healow) mobile app to provide patients with live video visits.

TripleCare Tapped for CMS Telemedicine Study

We can now confirm that TripleCare, a national provider of telemedicine-based healthcare services to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), has been selected to participate in a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) study evaluating the cost effectiveness of telemedicine utilization in SNFs.

