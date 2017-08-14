mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

AdvancedMD Touts New Doctor Reputation Tool

MHW learned this morning that AdvancedMD — a pioneer in integrated provider and patient workflow for independent physician practices — has just launched AdvancedReputation.

NewYork-Presbyterian Named New York’s Top Hospital By U.S. News & World Report

This morning, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital — one of the largest and most comprehensive academic medical centers in the nation — is ranked New York’s No. 1 hospital for the 17th consecutive year (and No. 8 in the United States).

Reliq Health Technologies Touts Go-Live with Paz Home Health

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. — a developer of mobile health and telemedicine solutions for the Community-Based Healthcare market — has just announced the go-live of its remote patient monitoring and telemedicine solution with Paz Home Health LLC in Texas.

eWellness, Total Release Physical Therapy Ink Integration and Marketing Agreement

MHW learned Wednesday that eWellness Healthcare Corporation — a provider of telehealth solutions for clinical practices — has forged a new partnership with Total Motion Release Seminars (TMR).

CEO Departs ATA After 24 Years

After nearly a quarter-century of service, the longtime Chief Executive Officer of the American Telemedicine Association, Jon Linkous, announced that he is stepping down.

