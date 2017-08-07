mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

eWellness Building Artificial Intelligence Tools, Predictive Analytics

eWellness Healthcare Corporation – a provider of telehealth solutions for clinical practices — has big plans for the remaining months of 2017.

Wearable Technology Can Enhance Long Term Patient Care

Wearable technologies have been widely adopted by consumers to measure and track aspects of health. Bracelets can track steps and calorie burn, clothing can measure heart rate and VO2 levels. While adoption is slower in clinical settings some health care organizations have begun to integrate wearable technologies into patient care to create more opportunities for e-health programs and to create new data availability.

eWellness, Global Office Solutions Ink New Agreement

Earlier this week, eWellness Healthcare Corporation (a provider of telehealth solutions for clinical practices) and Global Office Software (a provider of Clinic Management and Electronic Medical Records software for clinical practices) announced today a collaborative partnership to enable GO clients to have integrated access to telehealth functionality from within GO’s software.

Zebra Says One-Half of Manufacturers Globally to Adopt Wearable Tech by 2022

Just when you though the momentum of wearables had reached rever-pitch, we’re hearing that the boom shows no signs of slowing.

Specialists On Call Touts Post-Acute Care Telemedicine Platform

On Friday, MHW learned that Specialists On Call, Inc. — the largest provider of telemedicine services and technology to US hospitals — has launched a post-acute care enterprise solution.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.