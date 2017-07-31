mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

WellnessLiving Partners with Google

WellnessLiving, the all-in-one business management software focused on wellness businesses, has partnered with Google.

Doctor On Demand Brings Affordable Video Visits to Texas

On-demand video medicine provider Doctor On Demand today announced that it will offer video visits with US-trained, board-certified physicians for $10 to consumers within the State of Texas.

ClearHealth Quality Institute Forms Telemedicine Accreditation Standards Committee

MHW learned Thursday that ClearHealth Quality Institute (CHQI) has formed a Telemedicine Accreditation Standards Committee.

Helix Rolls Out First Ever Online Consumer Marketplace for DNA-Powered Products

Helix, a personal genomics company, has just launched the first online marketplace for DNA-powered products that offer insights on ancestry, entertainment, family, fitness, health and nutrition.

CareCloud Touts Cloud-Based, Pay-Per-Visit Telemedicine Solution

Today in Miami, CareCloud — the self-touted platform for high-performing medical groups — announced the launch of CareCloud Telemedicine.

