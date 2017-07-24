mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

GenieMD iVisit Reimagines Telemedicine

On Wednesday, GenieMD — a market leader in offering mobile health solutions to consumers — announced the availability of its Telemedicine Platform iVisitTM.

swyMed Steps Up to Deliver Hands-Free Telemedicine for Patients and Providers

It’s another pioneering effort from swyMed. The company announced today that as a Glass Partner, it is deploying its telemedicine solution on Glass Enterprise Edition to deliver hands-free, remote evaluations of patients from anywhere in real time.

GE Healthcare, Jefferson Health Launch Multi-Year Risk-Sharing Relationship

On Monday, MHW learned that GE Healthcare and Jefferson Health have announced an eight-year, shared-risk relationship that will help Jefferson strategically transform healthcare delivery in the Philadelphia region for the benefit of patients and their families.

Healthcare IT Sets All-Time Record With $4 Billion in VC Funding

There’s a healthy outlook for healthcare IT in the world of VC these days.

New PresenceLearning Webinar Series Designed to Help Special Education Leaders and Clinicians

MHW has learned that PresenceLearning, a leading telehealth network of live, online special education related service providers, is launching a free, three-part webinar series this fall for special education leaders and clinicians.

