mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

MobileHelp Shares Results of New Healthcare Provider Survey

Ahead of the extended holiday weekend in the United States, MobileHelp — a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response System (mPERS) and healthcare technology solutions — reported that nearly 30 percent of healthcare providers have implemented telehealth programs into their clinical operations.

Yorktel’s Mobile Telehealth Kit Earns Recognition

Yorktel recently announced that its mobile telehealth kit, FeatherMed has won the MedTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Overall Telehealth Solution.”

Mississippi Steps Up Fight Against Childhood Obesity

Despite leading the nation in diabetes, Mississippi isn’t taking lightly the battle to end childhood obesity.



Internal Medicine Physician Launches FoodTherapyMD

On Friday, MHW learned that Stacy Mitchell Doyle, MD, a UCLA-trained, board-certified, internal medicine physician with nearly 20 years in private practice, has launched a new online community, FoodTherapyMD.

CardioComm Solutions Partners with French mHealth Company for Remote Patient Monitoring Platform

Ahead of the weekend, MHW learned that CardioComm Solutions, Inc., a leading global medical provider of consumer heart monitoring and medical electrocardiogram (“ECG”) software solutions, has integrated its ECG viewer and Smart Monitoring ECG service with telemedicine provided by France based Visiomed Group SA.

