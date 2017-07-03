mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

IDC: Wearables Market Swells 17.9% During the First Quarter

The worldwide wearables market maintained its upward trajectory during the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) with Xiaomi and Apple leading all companies and multiple products experiencing double – and triple-digit growth.

CareCloud Launches Cloud-Based, Pay-Per-Visit Telemedicine Solution

CareCloud announced Thursday the launch of CareCloud Telemedicine — a fully integrated solution that includes built-in insurance eligibility checking and scheduling tools, a unique pay-per-visit pricing model, and one-click activation.

Stratus Video’s Telehealth Division Attracts Top Talent

Language access and telehealth company, Stratus Video, is a beacon for top industry talent.



Raintree Systems Confirms New Alliance with Physitrack

Raintree Systems, a comprehensive, single application enterprise practice management and clinical documentation tool, has just announced a strategic alliance with Physitrack — an innovative patient engagement solution provider.

Iron Bow Recognized for Telemedicine Solutions

MHW has learned that Iron Bow Technologies — an information technology solutions provider to healthcare, government and commercial markets — has been recognized as a “foremost leader” in providing telemedicine solutions.

