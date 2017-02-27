mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

VIGILINT, Cleveland Clinic to Offer Real Time Telemedicine Service for Global Travelers

Because jet setters get sick too, a new partnership should bring renewed hope and care.

HIMSS 2017: Trivalent Announces Next-Gen Data Protection for Healthcare Enterprises

Trivalent, a leading provider of Next Generation Data Protection, has just announced Trivalent Protect to “secure sensitive and private healthcare information” on the Windows OS platform.



HIMSS 2017: PokitDok Launches on AWS Marketplace

In its stated mission to “power the business of healthcare,” this past week at HIMSS 2017, the annual Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society conference, PokitDok announced it has made its solution available on AWS Marketplace.

CitiusTech Introduces Integrated Innovation Framework at HIMSS 2017

CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology services and solutions, exhibited at the HIMSS Annual Conference this week in Orlando.

Emanate Wireless Upgrades PowerPath Temp

mHealthWatch learned today that Cleveland, Ohio-based Emanate Wireless, a builder of solutions that continuously monitor the operation and productivity of key clinical assets at healthcare facilities, has just introduced two new temperature sensors for its PowerPath Temp Solution.

