mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

Iron Bow Recognized for Telemedicine Solutions

MHW has learned that Iron Bow Technologies — an information technology solutions provider to healthcare, government and commercial markets — has been recognized as a “foremost leader” in providing telemedicine solutions.

24/7 Kid Doc Announces Telemedicine Installation in Georgia Schools

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. — a healthcare company providing Telemedicine solutions to public schools at no cost — has just announced that it has established a second pilot program, this time with the Montgomery County School District in Georgia.

Only 17% of People Rank Health-Related Sectors as Most Innovative

Americans are flagging the need for more healthcare innovation, according to a recent Klick Health survey of 1,012 adults, conducted by Maru/Matchbox.



Minnesota Timberwolves, Fitbit Announce Partnership

MHW learned today that The Minnesota Timberwolves, as part of a series of summer announcements highlighting a new era for the organization, have formalized a new three-year partnership with Fitbit, a leading global wearables brand.

AlayaCare Aims to Push the Innovation Boundaries of Home Care

Ahead of the weekend, MHW learned that Toronto-based AlayaCare — a leading provider of home care software — has achieved two milestones for health innovation: Mars Innovation Partnership – Procurement by Co-Design Grant; and the development of a patent pending in machine learning.

