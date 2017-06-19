mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

FitBliss Rolls Out FitProductivity on Salesforce

FitBliss, a leading corporate wellness platform for millennials, just announced at the Chicago Salesforce World Tour Event its newest platform application, FitProductivity for Salesforce, which “boosts sales, service, and marketing performance based on fitness apps and wearable data.”

PulsePoint Touts Programmatic Solution for Healthcare Marketers

PulsePoint, a leading global programmatic advertising platform, is making history. Our sister site MMW has learned that the company has just announced its year-to-date European revenue has more than doubled as compared to 2016.



VirZOOM Touts Mobile VR Compatibility with Samsung at E3

VirZOOM, a virtual reality fitness platform designed to motivate users to move, announced this morning Gear VR compatibility.

New SENSATE Stress Management Wearable Unveiled

On Tuesday morning in London, Stress management technology developer, BioSelf Technology, unveiled SENSATE – a wearable device and app that tracks and reduces stress in real-time.

Responsive Health Teams with Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, a top provider of smoking cessation solutions, has announced a strategic partnership to integrate the Clickotine smoking cessation app onto the RxUniverse prescription platform.

