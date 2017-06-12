mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

FeatherMed Mobile Telehealth Kit Wins MedTech Breakthrough Award

On Thursday, Yorktel announced that its mobile telehealth kit, FeatherMed has won the MedTech Breakthrough Award for “Best Overall Telehealth Solution.”

MedTech Breakthrough Recognizes SnapMD Virtual Care Management

MedTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, has just announced that SnapMD’s Virtual Care Management (VCM) enterprise telemedicine platform has been selected as winner of the “Best Telehealth Platform” award as part of the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Aegex Collaborates with Verizon, Nokia, Guardian Centers

MHW learned this week that Verizon, Nokia and Aegex Technologies LLC have collaborated on a unique partner and user event at the Guardian Centers focused on demonstrating a secure Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem and emergency response technologies in a “meta-scale” environment with realistic industrial and emergency response scenarios.



Wearable Pioneer Blue Spark Technologies Confirms Awarding of New Patent

On Wednesday, MHW learned that Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. — a leader in developing thin, flexible, solutions for wearables and medical devices — was awarded a new patent.

IDC Says Xiaomi and Apple Are Vying for Wearables Supremacy

According to a new report from IDC, the worldwide wearables market maintained its upward trajectory during the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17) with Xiaomi and Apple leading all companies and multiple products experiencing double- and triple-digit growth.

Want to get the latest mHealthWatch news and insight delivered straight to your inbox every morning? If so, sign up for our free newsletter today.