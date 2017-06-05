mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

First Look: Responsive Health Teams with Click Therapeutics

mHealthWatch was briefed Wednesday on the news of a promising and recently forged new partnership with the goal of helping smokers drop the habit.

Immersion, Realtime Adding Haptics to Pacewear Smart Wearables

Smart wearables just keep on getting smarter. And the newest partnership forged in the space will only accelerate this trend.

How To Beat The Healthcare Odds In These Uncertain Times

Concerns about healthcare are on the rise in the United States.



IDC Envisions a Healthy Future for Smartphone Shipments

According to a new forecast from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, worldwide smartphone shipments are expected to rebound slightly in 2017 with expected growth of 3.0% over the previous year.

Istuary Innovation Group Teams With Next-Gen Health Insurance Platform League

MHW learned Tuesday that Istuary Innovation Group has selected League — a digital alternative to traditional health insurance — in an effort to ensure employees access to a full suite of insurance products on a “seamless, secure, real-time” platform that connects consumers to their healthcare benefits, with the touch of a button on their mobile phone.

