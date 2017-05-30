mHealth News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in healthcare, telemedicine, and mobile health that our sister site mHealthWatch has been monitoring this past week.

New Survey by Therachat Explores Effects of Anxiety on Daily Life

Therachat, a smart guided journaling tool for improving mental health, just shared with MHW the results of its new survey in an infographic on the current state of anxiety in support of National Mental Health Awareness Month.

Teladoc Advances Virtual Care Capabilities in Texas

Teladoc, a powerhouse leader in telehealth, announced this week that as a result of the new landmark telemedicine bill in Texas, the company will expand its telehealth offering in the state.

Telemedicine Innovator Lemonaid Health Closes New Funding

Lemonaid Health, an emerging platform for online healthcare, today announced $11 million in new funding to support continued innovation in affordable online healthcare.

Healthcare Solution for Freelancers Plays ‘Huge Role’ for All Americans as Laws Change

The Access Organization (T.A.O.) just announced its plan to accommodate at least one million new members over the next three months.

U.S. HealthWorks Touts Telemedicine Offering

U.S. HealthWorks, a provider of high-quality medical care to treat employees with on-the-job injuries, is dramatically expanding its healthcare reach.

