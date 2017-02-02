mGaming News: The Headlines You Might Have Missed

Here are some of the top stories in mobile and online gaming that our sister site mGamingWatch has been monitoring in recent days.

888 Poker Set to Leave Australia This Week

In what is considered to be bad news for online poker players in Australia, the industry-leading 888.com announced that it was pulling out of the Oz online gambling market this week.

Casinos and Online Gambling Join in the Garden State

New Jersey has been known to be the most historically permissive State when it comes to gambling in comparison to other states in the US. Since 2013, New Jersey Residents over 21 are allowed to play legal, real money online poker.

Google Killed 17 Million Ads for Unlicensed Online Gambling in 2016

The search giant said that it had witnessed “more attempts to advertise gambling-related promotions without proper authorizations from regulators in the countries they operate.”

Hawaii Makes New Push for Legal Online Gambling

Hawaii has joined the myriad of US states to be considering the legalization of online poker and other Internet gambling options. A 29-page bill (SB 677) has been introduced by Sen. Will Espero earlier this month that if signed into law will strip Hawaii of its status as one of the few states without any legalized gambling options within its borders.

Massachusetts To Consider Online Gambling In 2017

In an effort to keep its gambling industry competitive, the state of Massachusetts will consider legalizing online lottery gaming in 2017. Currently about a fourth of the more than 40 states with the lottery have online services.