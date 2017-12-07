MetaX Develops Ads.txt Plus, Powered by adChain and adToken

This week, MMW learned that MetaX, a blockchain technology company driving development and adoption of open platforms for digital advertising and the creator of the adChain protocol and adToken (ADT), has brought the existing IAB Tech Lab ads.txt utility to the Ethereum blockchain, resulting in Ads.txt Plus.

Ads.txt Plus is hailed as being “one of the first open source decentralized applications (DApps) for digital advertising. It is now available in beta on the Ethereum Rinkeby testnet.”

Ads.txt is an IAB Tech Lab project aimed towards transparency within the inventory supply chain of the programmatic advertising industry.

Since ads.txt is a public webserver file, the company says it makes it easier for buyers to identify authentic publisher inventory.

“Ads.txt was a great leap forward for the digital advertising community,” said MetaX Chief Revenue Officer, Alanna Gombert. “As members of the IAB Tech Lab Blockchain Working Group, we decided to give back to the community and build Ads.txt Plus, an open source version built on Ethereum. This is part of our greater mission to encourage honesty, integrity and communication within the advertising industry.”