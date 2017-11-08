Metavine Unveils Application Builder for Business Users

Metavine has just announced the availability of Metavine GO, a no-code point and click application builder for business users.

According to the details shared with MMW on Tuesday, this solution bridges the gap between the growing ranks of citizen developers and the IT organizations tasked with ensuring corporate security and compliance.

Facing rising demands for digital agility, citizen developers are increasingly using development tools to design their own custom applications, often without oversight from IT. With Metavine GO, citizen developers can create no-code applications quickly, and collaboratively with IT, to meet their critical business needs.

A recent report by Gartner finds that “more than 80% of top global enterprises have significant business unit development underway, much of it unseen and unsanctioned by IT, but less than 20% have a collaborative citizen development strategy in place.”

“A collaborative relationship between IT and business leaders is critical to the overall health of a business,” said Stephen Terlizzi, VP of Strategy and Markets for Metavine. “While some other tools allow citizen developers to create apps on their own, too often the results are opportunistic, with little thought to scalability or longevity and missing adherence to the corporate standards or compliance. Metavine GO is the only solution available today to bridge this gap, enabling companies to gain real opportunity and value from their citizen developers while driving an effective partnership between IT and citizen developers.”

