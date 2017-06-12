Merkle Touts New ‘Road to Mobile-First’ Technical SEO Guide

Ahead of the weekend, MMW learned that Merkle — a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency — announced that it has released a new report, The Road to Mobile First: A Technical SEO Guide.

Google declared that starting next year, search indexing prioritization will change from desktop to mobile devices. Merkle’s guide details how to prepare for mobile-first indexing and how to track the impact.

The comprehensive technical SEO guide includes a detailed outline of mobile configurations, guidelines for mobile-first indexing, and considerations for separate mobile sites in addition to providing reporting and benchmarking resources.

“Mobile search is becoming more prominent every day, making it easy to see why Google has made it a priority,” said Adam Audette, SVP of SEO at Merkle. “With Google recognizing the importance of mobile search and updating its index to be mobile-first, brands must shift their mentality from a desktop-focused approach to a mobile-first mindset. Capitalizing on the rapidly growing mobile audience is a crucial change that brands must respond to.”

According to a provided statement, we’re told that marketers can learn more about the future of mobile advertising and how to prepare for the upcoming changes by attending the complimentary webinar, featuring Google, on Thursday, June 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The webinar, The Road to Mobile-First: User Experience & SEO, will be led by Grace Dolan, head of marketing performance at Google; Adam Audette; Melody Petulla, senior manager of SEO, Merkle; and Austin Blais, senior manager, SEO at Merkle.