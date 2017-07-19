Merkle Releases Q2 2017 Digital Marketing Report

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, announced the release of its Q2 2017 Digital Marketing Report today.

Per the usual order of affairs with these report, the latest offering analyzes trends across paid search, social media, display, and organic search, while providing highly regarded insights into the performance of major industry players like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft.

In support of the research findings, Merkle is hosting a complimentary webinar on Wednesday, July 19 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Digital Marketing Report (DMR) highlights the continued strength of two of the major digital marketing platforms, as Google search spending growth accelerated to 23% Y/Y and Facebook budgets continued to grow much more rapidly than the online advertising industry as a whole. The research also explores the impact of several key market developments, such as Google’s €2.42 billion fine levied by the European Commission in June, the strength of PLAs, and the mid-quarter change to Google’s Ad Rank calculation.

“While mobile continues to be the main engine of spending growth across digital ad platforms, desktop has been pulling more weight for Google in recent quarters,” the provided report summary reads. “For Facebook, there were no signs of similar renewed strength for desktop traffic, but it didn’t hurt, as overall Facebook spending still grew 56% Y/Y.”

To learn more, check out the full report here.