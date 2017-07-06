Merkle Confirms Acquisition of Aquila Insight

On Wednesday, Merkle — a juggernaut performance marketing agency — announced its acquisition of Aquila Insight, which is one of the largest independent data analytics organizations in the UK.

This marks Merkle’s second European acquisition of 2017, following that of Spain-based, digital analytics consultancy, DIVISADERO, in April.

“These strategic acquisitions are designed to strengthen Merkle’s foothold as a global people-based marketing leader,” the official announcement reads.

Building a scaled predictive analytics capability in Europe is critical in fulfilling Merkle’s position as the authority in people-based marketing. Founded in 2012, Aquila Insight’s skills in data analytics and the technology used to support the delivery of insight will boost Merkle’s capabilities and scale in the UK and European market.

“The Aquila Insight team has a great approach to building, growing, and delivering impactful results for their clients through the use of sophisticated analytical methods. As we continue to expand our footprint in Europe, predictive analytics needs to be at the heart of our growth strategy, and Aquila will boost our capabilities in this area,” says David Williams, president and CEO of Merkle. “The acquisition of Aquila is an important and exciting opportunity to accelerate our data leadership in the UK.”