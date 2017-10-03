Merch Informer Mobile Released in Time for Q4

Merch Informer, one of the world’s foremost tools for research and design planning for online tshirt businesses leveraging Merch By Amazon, is officially going mobile.

Those behind the powerful platform say that, after months of hard work on the new mobile offering, Merch Informer’s mobile app is available now at no charge on Android (iOS is coming soon, we’re told).

According to a company statement, the app “will allow you to do quick product searches and get a trademark check to see if the phrase is free to use or not. You can then search Amazon and browse top selling shirts directly all for free.”

For Merch Informer customers, you can then log in and take advantage of the Merch Hunter to see all the best selling shirts on MBA with a single click. Then make use of the favorites module in order to save your ideas and inspiration for later.

To check it out, click here.