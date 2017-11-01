Merch Informer Mobile App Now Available on iOS and Android

Merch by Amazon research is coming to the small screen in a big way.

As the industry leading platform for Merch by Amazon research, Merch Informer iOS has just be released, joining the Android version already available.

“We have just released the Merch Informer mobile app and it is FREE for everyone!” reads the formal announcement shared on social media. “You will be able to run a product search, get a quick trademark check, and see what is ranking on Amazon. Currently Merch Informer users will be able to log in and use mobile Merch Hunter. Also for everyone that has asked for the favorites to be on mobile, we have included that as well.”

A fast, efficient and secure resource, Merch Informer has emerged as a vitally important and indispensable tool for Merch By Amazon tshirt designers and sellers, as well as entrepreneurs dabbling across the Print on Demand (POD) landscape.

To get the app for iOS, click here.

For Android, click here.