Megacool Launches Word-of-Mouth Marketing Tool for Mobile Games

Megacool, a mobile game technology startup based in San Francisco and Oslo, Norway, has just announced that the company’s API, which allows mobile game developers to add a seamless way to share game moments through GIFs, is now available for iOS, Android and Unity developers.

Addressing a need in the mobile game market for cost-effective marketing tools, the Megacool API has exited beta with nearly one million GIFs already shared and is now available for all developers at megacool.co.

So how does it work?

Megacool’s technology lets players record a short clip of the gameplay, for instance a high scoring round or a winning move, in the form of a GIF without impacting game performance. With only a few quick taps, players can send that GIF as well as a download link for the game directly to a specific friend or contact via SMS text message and other social channels. This helps spread the game organically and virally through digital word-of-mouth between friends, which players trust more than traditional in-game advertising.

“Traditional user acquisition for mobile games, consisting of in-game advertisements in the form of disruptive video and static interstitials, is fundamentally broken,” said Nicolaj Broby Petersen, founder and CEO of Megacool. “In a system where the biggest publishers on the market can buy up advertising inventory and drive pricing up, only they can compete. Developers needs new and innovative ways to spread their games in a cost-effective way.”

