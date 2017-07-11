MediaRadar Releases New Consumer Advertising Report

MediaRadar, a leading intelligence platform for ad sales teams, has just announced the results of its “2016 Consumer Advertising Report,” examining ad spend, ad formats, top advertisers, and more for both print and digital channels in 2016, as well as Q1 2017.

According to the official report summary emailed to MMW:

Print ad spend declined 6%

The number of print ad pages in Q1 2016 was 117,551. Compared to Q1 2017, the number of print ad pages has decreased 8% year-over-year to 107,698 pages. Similarly, estimated print ad spend has declined 6% from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017.

“There has been a noticeable drop in ad pages and spend from the start of 2016 to now,” said Todd Krizelman, CEO & Co-Founder of MediaRadar. “That being said, there are still a considerable amount of pages being bought. Niche and enthusiast titles are on the rise, with some regional titles flourishing.”

Programmatic buyers down 12%

According to MediaRadar data, 45,008 advertisers purchased ads programmatically in Q1 2016. In Q1 2017, however, the number of programmatic advertisers dropped substantially, falling 12% year-over-year. On the quarter, more than 5,000 fewer advertisers (39,415) bought programmatically.

“After years of growth, the decline in programmatic buyers is likely attributed to concerns around brand safety – especially given recent problems for companies like YouTube. This form of advertising is continuing to evolve as brands seek more control over where their ads are running. We expect to see programmatic rise as more brands move to programmatic direct models,” said Krizelman.

