Media Industry Veterans Launch Kelly Newman Ventures

Digital media veterans, Mike Kelly and Tom Newman are announcing the launch of Kelly Newman Ventures (KNV), an advisory and investment firm.

KNV works with media and tech companies, helping to drive transformation.

Kelly and Newman each have a proven track record in the industry, having created billions of dollars in shareholder value as seasoned operators and investors.

Based in New York City and representing clients around the globe, KNV sources, executes and oversees investments and acquisitions in best-in-breed digital media companies for a diverse base of investors and strategic partners. Companies interested in digital transformation and accelerated growth can access tailored, strategic and hands-on advisory services.

“We focus on those catalyst companies that help drive transformation in our industry. It is not just about picking great companies and entrepreneurs, it is about our day-to-day commitment to help get these companies to the next level,” said Mike Kelly, CEO of Kelly Newman Ventures and former CEO of The Weather Channel, President of AOL Media Networks, and President Global Marketing at Time Warner.

